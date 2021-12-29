Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $425,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $207.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

