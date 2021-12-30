Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $407.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.52.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

