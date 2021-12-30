Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $187.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.93.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

