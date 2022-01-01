Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $155.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

