Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after buying an additional 937,118 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after buying an additional 843,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $31,787,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,452.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 474,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,240,000 after buying an additional 444,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

