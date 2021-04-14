Service Corp International (SCI): Price Down $-0.06 (-0.13)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-0.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SCI

At the moment, SCI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.13%) from the hour prior. SCI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SCI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SCI’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.13%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SCI has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SCI’s price action over the past 90 days.

