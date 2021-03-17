Service Corp International (SCI): Price Now Near $49.08; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SCI

Currently, SCI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.53%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row SCI has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SCI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SCI’s price is down $-0.45 (-0.92%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SCI’s price action over the past 90 days.

