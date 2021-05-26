Service Corp International (SCI): Price Now Near $51.63; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SCI

At the moment, SCI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. SCI has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Personal Services stocks, SCI ranks 53rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SCI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SCI’s price is down $-0.58 (-1.11%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SCI has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Service Corp International’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.