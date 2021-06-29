Service Corp International (SCI): Price Up $0.71 (1.35)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (0.3)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SCI

At the moment, SCI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.3%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as SCI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Personal Services stocks, SCI ranks 8th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SCI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SCI’s price is up $0.71 (1.35%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SCI’s price action over the past 90 days.