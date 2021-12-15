Service Properties Trust (SVC): Price Now Near $8.31; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SVC

At the time of this writing, SVC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.29 (-3.37%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SVC has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on SVC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SVC ranks 164th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

SVC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SVC’s price is down $-0.29 (-3.31%) from the day prior. SVC has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Service Properties Trust’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SVC: Daily RSI Analysis For SVC, its RSI is now at 0.

SVC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

