ServiceNow Inc (NOW): Price Now Near $459.38; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NOW

Currently, NOW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $5.24 (1.15%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NOW has seen 3 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, NOW ranks 7th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NOW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NOW’s price is up $2.5 (0.55%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that NOW has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. ServiceNow Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

