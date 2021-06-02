ServiceNow Inc (NOW): Price Now Near $470.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NOW

At the time of this writing, NOW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.06 (0.22%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row NOW has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, NOW ranks 38th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NOW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NOW’s price is up $1.62 (0.35%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. ServiceNow Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.