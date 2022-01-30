ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $675.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $657.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOW. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $694.07.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $561.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.75, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.72. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?