SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SES from €10.00 ($11.36) to €9.50 ($10.80) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.26. SES has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SES will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

