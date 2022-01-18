SFL Corp Ltd (SFL): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.58)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.58)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SFL

Currently, SFL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.58%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SFL has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SFL ranks 46th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

SFL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SFL’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.58%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SFL has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. SFL Corp Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SFL: Daily RSI Analysis SFL’s RSI now stands at 11.1111.

SFL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

