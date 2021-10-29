SFL Corp Ltd (SFL): Price Down $-0.08 (-1)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-1.12)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SFL

Currently, SFL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-1.12%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SFL has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SFL ranks 64th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

SFL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SFL’s price is down $-0.08 (-1%) from the day prior. SFL has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. SFL Corp Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SFL: Daily RSI Analysis SFL’s RSI now stands at 0.

SFL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

