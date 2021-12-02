SFL Corp Ltd (SFL): Price Now Near $8.31; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SFL

SFL (Get Ratings)’s 8.31 SFL Corp Ltd in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. The hourly chart shows that SFL has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, SFL ranks 74th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SFL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SFL’s price is up $0.17 (2.09%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SFL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SFL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SFL: Daily RSI Analysis SFL’s RSI now stands at 45.9459.

SFL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market