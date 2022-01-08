SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

EHC stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

