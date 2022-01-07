SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 569.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 29.2% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.31.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

