SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 1,324.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,140 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 555,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 119,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 663,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after buying an additional 61,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,241,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

ROCK opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

