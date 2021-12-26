SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.17. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)