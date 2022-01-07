SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,982 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

