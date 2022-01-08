SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 42,406 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,406 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,143,000 after buying an additional 419,058 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

