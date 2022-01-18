SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 50,007 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $47,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 460.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of STLA opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).