Shaw Communications Inc (SJR): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.18)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.21 (-0.7)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SJR

Currently, SJR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.21 (-0.7%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Communication stocks, SJR ranks 53rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SJR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SJR’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.18%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SJR has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SJR’s price action over the past 90 days.