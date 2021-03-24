Shaw Communications Inc (SJR): Price Now Near $26.87; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SJR

At the moment, SJR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.14 (0.52%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SJR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SJR’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.13%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SJR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Shaw Communications Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

