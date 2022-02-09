Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.19

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.19 and traded as high as C$5.84. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 168,568 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.03 million and a PE ratio of 11.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.16.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

