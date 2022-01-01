Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 409 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.38.

ALB opened at $233.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.68 and its 200 day moving average is $224.98. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

