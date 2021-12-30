Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 70 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Markel by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Markel by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Markel by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,239.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,261.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,241.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $942.44 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,292.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).