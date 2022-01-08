Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 37,233 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

