Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 390,608 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 220,736 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Truist raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

NYSE:WAL opened at $107.65 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $57.98 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.01.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The business had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

