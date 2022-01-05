Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,572,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPS opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

