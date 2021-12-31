Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $206.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $143.10 and a 1-year high of $210.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

