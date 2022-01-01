Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,838 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,218 shares of company stock worth $11,276,705. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $35.76 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

