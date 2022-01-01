Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 13,784 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,104.38, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

