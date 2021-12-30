Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 249 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 411.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $469.02 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $448.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

