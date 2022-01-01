Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,080 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Horizon by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,879 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 514.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,033,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 524.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,654,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,583,000 after buying an additional 1,389,313 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained