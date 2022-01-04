Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 490 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 45,337 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZION opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

