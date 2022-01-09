Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 483,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 25,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,046,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after buying an additional 522,049 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTG opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

