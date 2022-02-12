Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 156,248 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.1% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $181,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

