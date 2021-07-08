Sherwin Williams Co (SHW): Price Now Near $272.69; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SHW

At the time of this writing, SHW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.38 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SHW has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SHW ranks 149th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

SHW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SHW’s price is down $-4.72 (-1.7%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SHW’s price action over the past 90 days.