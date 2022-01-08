Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $376.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $355.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $323.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.36 and a 200 day moving average of $306.84. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

