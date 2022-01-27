Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 2.00. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after acquiring an additional 863,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,581,000 after acquiring an additional 837,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: What is a support level?