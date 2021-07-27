Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG): Price Now Near $33.16; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SHG

Currently, SHG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.21%) from the hour prior. SHG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SHG ranks 55th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

SHG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SHG’s price is up $0.1 (0.3%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SHG: Daily RSI Analysis SHG’s RSI now stands at 45.4545.

