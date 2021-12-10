Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS): Price Down $-0.04 (-0.15)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-0.44)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SHLS

At the moment, SHLS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SHLS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SHLS ranks 95th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

SHLS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SHLS’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.15%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SHLS has seen 3 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on SHLS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SHLS: Daily RSI Analysis For SHLS, its RSI is now at 0.

SHLS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

