Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS): Price Down $-0.99 (-6.43)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.62 (-4.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SHLS

At the time of this writing, SHLS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.62 (-4.13%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SHLS has now gone down 13 of the past 14 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, SHLS ranks 111th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SHLS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SHLS’s price is down $-0.99 (-6.43%) from the day prior. SHLS has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows SHLS’s price action over the past 90 days.

SHLS: Daily RSI Analysis SHLS's RSI now stands at 0.

SHLS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

