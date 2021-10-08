Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS): Price Now Near $27.66; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SHLS

At the moment, SHLS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.18 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SHLS has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, SHLS ranks 84th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SHLS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SHLS’s price is down $-0.35 (-1.25%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SHLS: Daily RSI Analysis For SHLS, its RSI is now at 43.0769.

SHLS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For SHLS News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on SHLS may find value in this recent story:

10 Best Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Today

In this article, we discuss the 10 best solar energy stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Today. Solar energy stocks are rebounding following the recent increase in global oil and gas prices. According to recent news […]

