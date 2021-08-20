Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS): Price Up $0.76 (2.56)% Over Past Day, Up $0.18 (0.6)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SHLS

At the time of this writing, SHLS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.6%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SHLS has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SHLS ranks 35th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

SHLS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SHLS’s price is up $0.76 (2.56%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SHLS: Daily RSI Analysis SHLS’s RSI now stands at 69.2308.

SHLS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

