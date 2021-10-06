Shockwave Medical Inc (SWAV): Price Now Near $203.47; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SWAV

At the moment, SWAV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.68 (0.83%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, SWAV ranks 20th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SWAV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SWAV’s price is up $0.44 (0.22%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SWAV has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Shockwave Medical Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SWAV: Daily RSI Analysis SWAV’s RSI now stands at 62.6923.

SWAV and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Notable Shockwave Medical Insider Trades $530K In Company Stock

Dan Puckett, Chief Financial Officer at Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Dan Puckett exercised options to purchase 2,500 Shockwave Medical shares at prices ranging from $4.03 to $17.00 per share for a total of $39,245 on October 1. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ran

