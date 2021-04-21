Shopify Inc (SHOP): Price Now Near $1147.56; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SHOP

At the time of this writing, SHOP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $8.79 (0.77%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row SHOP has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on SHOP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SHOP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SHOP’s price is up $24.55 (2.19%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Shopify Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For SHOP News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on SHOP may find value in this recent story:

Why Shopify’s Stock Is So Expensive

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has consistently rung the register at over $1,000 per share since last summer. While it is not the only e-commerce stock to grow in value recently, one might wonder whether Shopify’s current value justifies that expense. How expensive is Shopify stock?

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market